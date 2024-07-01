Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index edged up by 0.2% to 3,160.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index also added 0.2% to 1,161.18 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.43% at 3,167.99 points, while the RTS was up by 0.43% at 1,163.86 points.

On June 12, the US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group. In this regard, the Moscow Exchange announced that from June 13 it would suspend trading in the dollar and euro. The Bank of Russia announced that citizens and companies could buy and sell dollars and euros despite sanctions. The regulator will use bank reports and information from over-the-counter trading to determine the dollar and euro exchange rates to the ruble.