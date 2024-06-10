BRICS countries stress importance of enhances use of national currencies in trade payments

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS countries consider it important to expand the use of national currencies for trade payments within the association, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the group member states.

"The Ministers underscored the importance of the enhanced use of local currencies in trade and financial transactions between the BRICS countries," according to the statement published by the Ministry of External Affairs of India.

The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations met on June 10, 2024, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russian Federation.