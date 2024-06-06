Russia looking for new partners — Kremlin

STRELNA, June 6. /TASS/. Western businessmen left voids when leaving Russia that are being filled by Russian entrepreneurs and partners from other directions, press secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told the Izvestiya news outlet in an interview.

"There are very large companies that left our market, leaving thereby voids that are being taken by businessmen from other countries and from our country," Peskov said. "This prompted us to look more actively for partners in other directions, and this is what we are doing," he noted.

There is a cause for cautious optimism in respect of national economic growth, Peskov said. "Factors exist inside the country that facilitate keeping this positive dynamics. Factors also exist outside the country that will attempt to limit our development. Therefore, this will require extra efforts and further work," he added.