Majority of foreign companies continue working in Russia — AmCham

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The majority of foreign companies remain in Russia and continue operations, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Russia Robert Agee said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The majority of our companies remain in Russia. It is like disinformation that all the companies left and these companies are not present. They are here, they are working and they are working good," Agee said. "We simply keep a low profile, [we] do not want to openly state that all of us are here," he noted.

