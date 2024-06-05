SPIEF attracts great interest of both domestic and foreign businesses — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) traditionally arouses great interest among both domestic and foreign businesses, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The forum traditionally attracts increased interest from both domestic business representatives, regional leaders, federal ministers, heads of various government agencies, and foreign entrepreneurs," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov also drew attention to the need to analyze representation of domestic and foreign business at the forum.

"That means how many of this record number [of participants] are foreigners at the forum and how many are ours," he explained, adding that such an analysis needs to be carried out closer to the end of the SPIEF and the day of the plenary session.

"Of course, everyone is waiting for the plenary session, the speech of the President [of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin], discussions with the participation of the President. This traditionally arouses great interest," Peskov noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.