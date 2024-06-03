Azerbaijan ready to develop cooperation with EAEU countries in ensuring food security

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states in ensuring food security, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, speaking at the "Food Security of the Eurasian Economic Union" plenary session.

"We closely cooperate with our partners - members of the EAEU on all issues of food security. We are ready to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in this important area," the Azerbaijani prime minister said.

According to him, ensuring food security is one of the strategically important priorities of the state economic policy of Azerbaijan. "The country is consistently developing the agrarian and food sectors of the economy to meet domestic needs for domestic products," Asadov emphasized. He added that due to support measures the level of self-sufficiency of the country in a number of food products, including fruits, vegetables, potatoes, eggs, meat and dairy products, exceeded 80%. The head of the Azerbaijani government also emphasized that the rise in agricultural production increased the country's export potential in this area.