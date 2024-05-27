Moldova's business wants to develop cooperation with BRICS — former PM

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. The National Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Moldova is keen to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with BRICS, former Prime Minister of the republic, President of the National Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Moldova and chairman of the Future of Moldova party Vasile Tarlev said at the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum on Monday.

"Politically, Moldova cannot yet become a member of BRICS, but we do have people who think we should be building a democratic state, for example, the National Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Moldova. This is the opinion of industrialists who want to cooperate, but on a political level we cannot represent the interests of the state, whereas on the level of a business council we can sign an agreement on mutually beneficial long-term cooperation as early as today," he said.

"I will be happy if we, that is the National Congress of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Moldova and I as the president of this organization, sign an agreement with the business council at BRICS," Tarlev added.

The official also stressed the vast opportunities and prospects that a state gets when joining BRICS. "By joining this organization, a country, regardless of its size, regardless of religion, regardless of ethnicity and location on the globe, feels proud of its people and does not lose its sovereignty and independence, gets respect and the status of a member of a good team, this is the prospect," Moldova's former prime minister said.

The BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum is taking place from May 27 to 28 in Moscow. Representatives from more than 10 countries will discuss the creation of independent financial instruments within the BRICS framework and business development amid global transformation.

The event is organized by the Public Diplomacy Association "International Organization for Cooperation and Trade," "International Global Monitoring Aerospace System" (IGMASS), "Let's Do Good" platform, and the Unscripted investment club.

TASS is the general media partner of the forum.