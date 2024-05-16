Share of ruble, yuan in commercial transactions between Russia, China exceeds 90% — Putin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. The share of the ruble and yuan in commercial transactions between Russia and China has exceeded 90% and it keeps growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters following the talks between Moscow and Beijing.

"Coordinated and timely steps on switching to national currencies in payments between the two countries that have been taken, notably facilitated the deepening of trade and investment ties [between Russia and China]," he said.

"The share of the ruble and yuan in commercial transactions between Russia and China is already above 90%, and it keeps growing," Putin noted.

The two countries are actively developing investment cooperation, with the aggregate volume of mutual investment rising, he said, adding that more than 80 prior projects totally worth around $200 bln are being implemented or readied for implementation through a relevant intergovernmental commission.