Share of yuan in Russian foreign exchange market reaches historical maximum of 53.4%

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The share of the yuan in the Russian foreign exchange market in April reached a historical maximum of 53.4%, according to the Bank of Russia.

"The share of the yuan in the structure of the exchange foreign exchange market in April continued to grow and updated its historical maximum at 53.4% (in March - 53%). At the same time, the share of 'toxic' currencies on the exchange dropped by 0.4 percentage points to 46%," the regulator said.

At the same time, the Bank of Russia sold foreign currency worth 6.2 bln rubles ($67.9 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 14. The regulator sold foreign currency worth 6.3 bln rubles ($69 mln) on the domestic market with settlements on May 13.