Red Wings continues flying to Tel Aviv — airline

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Red Wings will continue flying to Tel Aviv, the Russian airline’s press service told TASS.

"Information regarding the cancellation of the majority of flights to/from the Ben Gurion Airport is not true to fact. The airline keeps flights to Tel Aviv with the departure from Moscow (Zhukovsky and Domodedovo [airports]) and Sochi as part of its regular service. Starting from November 13, flights will be made over routes: Domodedovo - Sochi - Tel Aviv, Zhukovsky - Sochi - Tel Aviv, and Sochi - Tel Aviv," the air carrier said.

Certain Telegram channels said on Saturday that the airline would cancel all the flights to Israel.