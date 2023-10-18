Deals worth over $97 bln struck at Belt and Road business forum — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Participants of the business summit at the Belt and Road Forum have struck agreements totally worth $97.2 bln, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said.

"During this high-level forum business representatives concluded cooperation agreements totally worth $97.2 bln," he said at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The Third Belt and Road Forum that is taking place in Beijing on October 17-18, has brought together over 4,000 people from over 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived as the forum’s chief guest.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a concept proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. Its goal is to intensify international trade and investment projects involving a large number of nations along with the use of Chinese and foreign capital. Over 150 countries and 30 international organizations have already joined the initiative.