Russian Direct Investment Fund to set up joint aircraft industry fund with China

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Chinese side will announce the creation of a joint fund in the aircraft industry next week, Chief Executive Officer of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev told reporters, adding that the Russian fund will play the key role.

"We also plan to announce the creation of a joint fund with China in the aircraft industry in yuan next week. We believe that it will become an important joint fund between Russia and China where RDIF will play the key role," he said.

Moreover, a major Chinese agriculture holding plans to invest in a Far Eastern project related to processing of agriculture products together with the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Dmitriev added.

"We developed not long ago and will announce soon a major project, meaning China’s investments jointly with us in a large agriculture project in the Far East. <…> We will announce the project next week, this being jointly with a major Chinese agriculture holding, which will be related to processing of agriculture products in the Far East," he noted.