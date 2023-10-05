Russia to train majority of future staff at Rooppur NPP — Rosatom CEO

ROOPPUR /Bangladesh/, October 5. /TASS/. Some 1,500 out of the 2,000 workers necessary to run the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) in Bangladesh will be trained in Russia, Chief Executive Officer of state-run corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters prior to the ceremony commemorating the delivery of nuclear fuel to the NPP.

"We are working on personnel training. Out of the 2,000 main staff, we, Rosatom, are responsible for training 1,500," he said, adding that students are being trained in Russia.

Concurrently, a training center has been set up in Bangladesh where the country’s specialists undergo training and learn to work in conditions as close to real as possible, the CEO added. "We have the core personnel from Bangladesh, and our guys will be right there with them, of course, in the first five years. This is necessary and our Bangladeshi partners understand. <…> Our specialists from the Rosenergoatom concern (Rosatom’s electric power division) will ensure the safe work of the Rooppur NPP hand in hand with our partners from Bangladesh," he said.