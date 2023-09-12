Japan, Korea to return to productive dialogue with Russia — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Japan and South Korea may get back to a constructive dialogue with Russia, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said in an interview with TASS.

"I believe that both Japan and Korea will return to a constructive dialogue with Russia," he said when asked how the lack of delegations from Japan and South Korea affected the Eastern Economic Forum’s (EEF) agenda.

Delegations from China, India, Mongolia, Belarus are working at the forum’s platform, with representatives of totally 53 countries present, including those that "are currently regarded as unfriendly," the minister added.

"Those that have come, are interested in Russia and are ready for cooperation," Chekunkov said, adding that delegations from China and India "are showing interest in cooperation in energy, navigation, particularly on Northern Sea Route, shipbuilding, technology, development."

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.