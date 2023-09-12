Russia to build high-speed motorways via Siberia, Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. High-speed motorways will be built via Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"High-speed automobile roads will pass via Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean. An integrated 'Russia' transport corridor from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok will be formed. It will serve as the basis for tourism development, for connections of logistical, agricultural and production centers, and will give impetus to the business, to renovation of cities and settlements," the head of state noted.

A segment of the high-speed motorway from Moscow to Arzamas has been opened recently, Putin said. "The highway will reach Kazan and then Yekaterinburg and Tyumen by the end of this year. I would like to say today we will definitely continue this large-scale project," the Russian leader added.