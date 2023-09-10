Over 300 Chinese companies attending EEF — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. More than three hundred companies from China are taking part this year in the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqun said in an interview with TASS.

The investing environment in Russia is improving gradually, the Chairman said. The interest of Chinese companies is growing notably.

"Russia, which made a turn to the East, has introduced a number of measures, particularly in the Far East, making it highly attractive for the Chinese investment companies. The largest number of Chinese companies during the post-pandemic period is participating in the Forum this year. As far as I know, there are more than 300 of them," Zhou noted.

Further to trade partners, Chinese companies will look for lucrative investment projects in agriculture, infrastructure and logistics, he added.