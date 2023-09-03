De-dollarization becoming reality due to troubled US currency - Russian Foreign Ministry

ANKARA, September 3. /TASS/. De-dollarization is not the objective of organizations and certain nations but is the reality because the dollar has turned into a troubled currency, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Turkish newspaper Aydinlik.

"De-dollarization is said to be a kind of an objective of different organizations or certain countries. However, this is not so. This is not the objective. This is simply the reality. The dollar in our days is a very troubled currency. This is not my political point of view; this is an objective economic fact," Zakharova said, reminding about economic crises provoked by the situation in the US financial system.

Dozens of years ago the United States "offered using the dollar as an international currency to make the life of everybody better, simpler, and more comfortable," the diplomat said. Authors of that policy were probably honest in their intentions, she noted. "However, now <...> this currency is used as a tool of hegemony and a new type of colonialism. It is used to punish, segregate and complicate the life of other people or turn it into a nightmare," Zakharova stressed.

Abandonment of the dollar is not the goal of BRICS member-states or other countries, the Russian diplomat said. Countries do not want to solve US problems, she noted. "They want to create a system of financial guarantees so that not to be a victim of the next US crisis. From the Russian point of view, this system we are attempting to form is more stable and secure," Zakharova said. National currencies in the current situation are more stable means of payment and each country should select on its own the path it views as the most acceptable in the context of its financial security, she added.