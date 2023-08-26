Russia’s economic vector shifting from West to East — finance minister

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s vector is moving from the West toward the East and most tasks which became problematic are being successfully resolved within the BRICS framework, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with CGTN.

"We are fostering economic ties, these (BRICS countries - TASS) are our main economic partners. Undoubtedly, this is the development of trade, cooperation on investments, the development of the service sector. <...> Nowadays, the vector is shifting from the West to the East and to those countries that are our main trade partners. They all are in BRICS," he said.

The finance minister stressed that Russia is successfully resolving the tasks of commodity exchanges and payments with the BRICS countries which are currently problematic with a number of countries. "Above all, these are Western countries," he added. According to Siluanov, the development of a range of integration institutes is on the agenda which will help Russian enterprises to engage in trade within the BRICS countries and develop the entire financial and trade infrastructure.