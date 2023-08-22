Ruble’s share in payments for Russian exports up more than three-fold in 1.5 years — Putin

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated growth of payments with friendly countries in rubles and national currencies.

"More and more payments in our external trade are made in rubles and friendly currencies. For example, the ruble’s share in payments for Russian exports rose more than three-fold in 1.5 years - from 12% to 42%, while considering the currencies of friendly countries this share totals 70%," he said at a meeting of the Council for strategic development and national projects.

Russia’s trade turnover with APEC economies and EAEU member states gained 10.2% and 14.3% in the first half of 2023, respectively, the president noted.