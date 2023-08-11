Russian economy adjusted to challenges, shows sustainable growth — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian economy has adjusted to external challenges and is showing growth, said Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at a meeting on economic issues.

"Today we will discuss the further development of our economy. It has adjusted to the current challenges and shows fairly stable growth," the head of the Cabinet said.

He stressed that this growth was achieved thanks to earlier decisions and prompt actions of the government and is based on domestic demand.

According to the results of the first half of the year, it was possible to reach positive values for all key indicators, the Prime Minister pointed out. He cited the estimates of the Economic Development Ministry, according to which the country's GDP increased by 1.5%, and in the second quarter of this year it was already by 4.6%.

"The dynamics in industrial production was even more active. In the first half of the year, it added about 2.5%. The main contribution was made by manufacturing industries, where growth exceeded 6%. If we take June separately, this figure reached 13% in annual terms," the Prime Minister said.