Russian government earmarks $2 mln for new batch of food products for Mali

ST. PETERSBURG, July 29. /TASS/. The Russian cabinet of ministers has allocated $2 mln for purchasing a new batch of food products for Mali through UN structures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"As necessary, we are also trying to support your country both directly and via relevant UN structures. In particular, the Russian government made a decision to earmark $2 mln for purchasing a new batch of food products through the UN WFP for our Malian friends," he said at a meeting with Interim President of Mali Assimi Goita.

The Russian head of state also said that a decision was made to increase the number of quotas for Malian students at Russian universities from 35 to 290. Additionally, Putin mentioned Russia’s intention to develop trade and investment cooperation with Mali.

He highlighted a joint project on lithium mining in Mali’s Sikasso region launched this March where 75% has been acquired by a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation. "Among other prospective tracks are the development of mining industry, energy, infrastructure, agriculture. All of these can be the subject of our joint work," Putin added.

The Russian president also noted the similarity of both countries’ approaches to international and regional issues. "We really hope that in the future, much like now, we will jointly stand for observing international law and preserving the UN’s central role," he said. Putin noted that his counterpart decided to stay in St. Petersburg until Sunday in order to attend events within the framework of Russia’s Navy Day.