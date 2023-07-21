12 steppe bison from Yakutia brought to nature park on Yamal

TASS, July 21. Steppe bison from Yakutia were brought to the Ingilor Nature Park in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. The park has the world's biggest musk ox nursery, the region's Governor Dmitry Artyukhov wrote on Telegram.

"We continue the experiment to settle new inhabitants in the Ingilor Nature Park - 12 steppe bison from Yakutia have been brought there. The animals need to get used to it, so they will spend the first month in a special corral under the supervision of the park staff," the post reads.

The regional government reported on the web the first volunteer mission to the Ingilor Nature Park. Over the summer, two teams of volunteers aged between 18 and 35 will be working there. They come from St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Volnovakha, Yar-Sale, Novy Urengoi, and village Muzhi. The first team is eight volunteers. They will help the park's staff to reconstruct about 20 km of corrals and will prepare a new eco route.

The years-long experience of work with musk oxen will favor building up the park's population of bison, the governor continued. "The Yamal has been successfully working for many years on preservation and building of the musk ox population - their number has grown by eight times. Our experience will be helpful with other species. In one corral with musk oxen now live yaks, Priob horses, and the bison will join them soon," he added.

In 2022, the Ingilor Park's area tripled to almost 1 million hectares. Nowadays, more than 100 musk oxen live there. The Yamal nursery is recognized as the world's largest nursery.