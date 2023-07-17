Wheat prices up 3% at CME — market data

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Wheat futures with the settlement in September gain more than 3% during the trading session on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), according to trading data.

The Black Sea grain agreements actually cease to be in effect today and the part of agreements related to Russia was not performed, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier today.

Wheat futures tick up by 3.37% to $6.84 per bushel. Corn futures with the delivery in December 2023 gain 2.31% to $5.26 per bushel.