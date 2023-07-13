Grain deal is 'one-sided game,' Putin says

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The grain deal is a "one-sided game" and nothing was done as regards Russian interests, President Vladimir Putin said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"As regards the conditions under which we agree to ensure security of Ukrainian grain exports, yes, there were points of this agreement with the UN, whereby Russian interests were needed to be taken into account: this is logistics, this is insurance, this is the cash flow related to payment for our products, and many other points. Nothing - I want to stress that - nothing was done at all. This is an entirely one-sided game," Putin said.

"Despite that, we extended this so-called deal many times of our own free will. Many times," the Russian leader noted.