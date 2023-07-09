Putin notes importance of fishing industry in Russia’s national economy

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated workers and veterans of the Russian fishing industry on their professional holiday, Fisherman’s Day, according to a statement released on the Kremlin’s website on Sunday.

"The fishing industry plays an important role in the national economy, has significant technological potential and makes a major contribution to consolidating food security and developing the regions and their social infrastructure. This is a result of the work of many generations of fishermen, scientists, engineers and various specialists who established the traditions of the industry, perfected its work and set an example of respect for the natural resources of our country," the message reads.

It is important now to concentrate efforts on top-priority, relevant objectives such as saturating the Russian market with high-quality, eco-friendly and affordable products, expanding its product range, and building capacities for the deep processing of raw materials and export, the president noted.

"It is definitely necessary to continue boosting the competitiveness and investment attractiveness of the fishing industry, modernizing enterprises and updating the fishing fleet using the capacities of the national shipbuilding yards and manufacturers of specialized equipment, as well as to pay special attention to personnel training and the reliable implementation of social guarantees for workers and veterans of the industry," Putin said.

"I am confident that your expertise and responsible business approach will help you achieve the set goals," he concluded.