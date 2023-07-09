Austrian concern OMV to continue to purchase gas from Russia – chief

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Austrian energy group OMV will continue to buy Russian gas under its long-term supply contract despite sanctions, Chief executive Alfred Stern said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Sunday.

"As long as Gazprom will supply·[gas] we will continue to take these quantities from Gazprom," Stern said. "There is an obligation we have as an industrial company to ensure that we use those sources as long as they are legally acceptable," he said, adding that "eliminating certain sources will also drive price rises."

Stern said in late April that OMV received 100% of contracted gas volumes from Gazprom, and it would continue purchasing Russian gas as it is not subject to EU’s sanctions.