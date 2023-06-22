Gazprom approves 2024-2033 development program – company

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Gazprom Board of Directors approved the long-term corporate development program for 2024-2033 and asked Chief Executive Officer Aleksey Miller to exclude the share of the European gas market from the strategic planning system, the gas holding said on Thursday.

The Board also asked to update strategic targets of the peak capacity in the winter season within the united gas supply system area and the production function’s capacity within such system in peak conditions during the winter season.

It was reported earlier Gazprom investments in 2023 could total record high 3.06 trillion rubles ($37.7 bln).