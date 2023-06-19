Uralkali plans to restore potash fertilizers outupt in second half of 2023 — Uralchem

ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Uralchem is expecting to see a recovery in Uralkali’s potash output in the second half of the year to the level of the company's production capacity, Uralchem Board Chairman Dmitry Tatyanin said in an interview with TASS as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The decline in Uralkali's potash production happened in the first quarter. We expect further steady growth, with volumes returning to capacity levels in the second half of the year," he said.

"As for Uralchem, we expect that nitrogen fertilizer sales will allow us to maintain a 100% production capacity load. The situation with ammonia will change in 2024 following the launch of the Taman terminal," Tatyanin added.

