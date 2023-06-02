Rostec ready to scale up AYYA smartphones production — spokesperson

NIZHNIY NOVGOROD, June 2. /TASS/. Rostec is ready to boost production of Aurora OS-based AYYA smartphones and there is a demand for them, a company’s spokesperson told TASS.

"The demand for such devices is now high. We are ready to boost production if orders are in place," he said.

AYYA is the "trustphone" made in Russia. The version of the device positioned as a secure smartphone with protection against data leaks was offered for sale on October 28, 2021. Production of the AYYA T2 version is planned also.