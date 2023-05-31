Russian IT company YADRO Group enters tablet market

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The YADRO Group has developed its first Kvadra_T tablet based on the group’s own corporate operating system as well as a version for corporate clients based on the Aurora operating system, the company’s press service told reporters.

"YADRO presents its flagship tablet, the Kvadra_T - the first device in the Kvadra family of tablets. The new product is designed for personal and professional use," the corporate press service said.

The tablet has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of physical memory, with the option to expand to 256 GB. The IPS diagonal screen is 10.95 inches with Full HD+ resolution. The battery capacity is 9,000 mAh. The tablet operates on the Kvadra OS base and has an integrated RuStore app store.

An expanded version based on the Aurora OS will be released for corporate and public-sector clients, the press service noted. It will be available to order by the end of this summer. Notebooks and PCs will complement the corporate product mix in 2023.