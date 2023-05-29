Poland to ban movement of trucks from Russia, Belarus across its border from June 1

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. From June 1, the Ministry of Interior and Administration of Poland will close the movement of trucks with goods registered in Russia and Belarus across the Polish-Belarusian border, according to the order by the Polish government published on Monday.

"From midnight on June 1 (Thursday), the movement of goods across the border with the Republic of Belarus for trucks, tractors, trailers, including semi-trailers and road trains registered in the territory of the Republic of Belarus or the Russian Federation, will be suspended until further notice," the document says.

The decision has already entered into force.