Situation in Russian economy under control, has necessary margin of safety — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The situation in the Russian economy is under control, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have fairly good macroeconomic indicators," he said commenting about a possible budget deficit. "The situation is under control, there is a necessary margin of safety for various parameters," Peskov stressed.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance published a report stating that the federal budget deficit, according to the ministry’s preliminary estimates amounted to 3.4 trillion rubles ($44.3 bln) in January-April 2023.