Russia is ready to discuss imports of Indian cars — Deputy Prime Minister

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss deliveries of Indian cars to the country, Deputy Prime Minister and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Monday. He added that so far Moscow has not received any official proposals in this respect.

When asked if Indian companies can enter the Russian car market he replied: "We are ready to discuss it. So far there have been no such proposals. I know that there are such talks, but so far nothing concrete has been recorded."

In late March 2023, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Babakov said that cars from India, for example, cars produced by Tata motors could appear on the Russian market.