China places great importance on linking Belt and Road Initiative with EAEU — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. China considers it extremely important to link the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Tuesday.

"China attaches great importance to cooperation to jointly create a link between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union," Xi Jinping was quoted by China’s Central Television as saying.

He also noted that Beijing is ready to fully implement the agreement on trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China and carry out regional cooperation with Russia at a higher level.

Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Russia from March 20-22.