Ilyushin to develop ultra-high capacity aircraft line — UAC

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Ilyushin Aviation Complex operating as part of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will develop the line of ultra-high capacity transport aircraft, UAC said on Friday on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the plant.

"Ilyushin’s prospects are associated with development of the line of high capacity and ultra-high capacity transport aircraft. The team of the united design bureau is changing over way, rolling out new design methods and new technologies, engaging gifted engineers and designers, and working on looking-forward projects. We rely in this effort on the experience accumulated by generations of talented designers," chief executive and first deputy CEO of UAC Sergey Yarkovoi said.

The Ilyushin Design Bureau currently boasts competencies of designing airplanes of different size and purpose. Its key projects are the Il-76MD-90A heavy transport aircraft, the Il-78-90A refueling aircraft, the Il-96 long-range passenger jet and the Il-114-300 regional jet.