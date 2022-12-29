Bank of Russia authorizes ruble transfers for banks from unfriendly states

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has authorized banks from unfriendly countries to transfer funds in rubles abroad from correspondent accounts opened with Russian banks, the regulator said.

"The Bank of Russia has authorized banks from unfriendly states to transfer money abroad in rubles from correspondent accounts opened with Russian credit institutions. This will provide the opportunity to make ruble transfers abroad," the Central Bank said.

The regulator noted that in the conditions of sanctions pressure, such a payment channel will help to increase the stability of the international settlement infrastructure.