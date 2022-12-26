PD-8 aircraft engine tests started — Rostec

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The United Engine Corporation (UEC), a member of Rostec, has started tests of the PD-8 engine to be used for the SSJ New passenger jet and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft, the press service of the Rostec state corporation said on Monday.

"The United Engine Corporation of Rostec has started flight tests of the PD-8 engine designed for the SSJ New short-range passenger jet and the Be-200 amphibious aircraft," the press service said.

The engine unit will undergo tests as part of the Il-76LL flying laboratory owned by Gromov Flight Research Institute.