KAZAN, December 20. /TASS/. The EP-600 ethylene plant construction project implemented by Sibur in Tatarstan is 70% implemented, the press service of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, a member of Sibur Group, said on Tuesday.

"The progress at the moment is 99% for engineering and 96.4% for supply of equipment and materials. The overall progress in EP-600 project reached 70%," EP-600 project manager Aleksey Kuzmin said, cited by the press service.