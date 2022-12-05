Russian arms exporter to present armored ambulance vehicle at exhibition

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Rosoboronexport will for the first time present the Russian Linza armored ambulance vehicle and the Typhoon vehicle at the Vietnam Defense 2022 Exhibition in Hanoi, the arms export agency said on Monday.

"Rosoboronexport is ready to offer different models of Typhoon type protected vehicles and the Linza medical vehicle during the Vietnam Defense 2022 and to consider options of organizing their licensed production in the territory of partner countries," the company said.

The Linza armored vehicle is designed to search, gather and take casualties from the battlefield and areas of large-scale sanitary losses. It was created on the basis of the Typhoon armored vehicle with the 4x4 axle arrangement. The vehicle is fitted with three seats for the crew and six collapsible seats for wounded persons, and attachments to accommodate up to four stretchers.