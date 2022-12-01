Rosatom in talks with about 20 countries on new projects — CEO

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian nuclear state corporation Rosatom and about 20 countries are negotiating new projects, head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel on the 15th anniversary of the creation of the state corporation.

This includes long-standing partners of the corporation - Bangladesh, India, Egypt, China and Turkey, he added.

"About 20 countries are negotiating new projects with us. These are those who have already felt a taste for our cooperation. These are Bangladesh, India, Egypt, we are constantly negotiating with China on new sites. Our Turkish partners say that they have already found a new site for us to start construction," he said.

As Likhachev noted, the state corporation remains a leader in the export of nuclear technologies, despite the difficult development of events on the world market.

"All these achievements would be unthinkable without the knowledge and experience that our own nuclear industry has," the head of Rosatom stressed.

Rosatom is marking 15 years since its establishment. It is one of the top three in the nuclear fuel cycle services market, ranking second in uranium mining, first in uranium enrichment, and third in fuel production. Rosatom is also the world leader in terms of the number of power units of nuclear power plants (NPP) in the portfolio of foreign orders and accounts for 70% of the global NPP construction market.