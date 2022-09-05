Nicaragua ready to discuss use of Mir payment card — minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Nicaragua is ready to explore the use of Russian payment system Mir cards on its territory, Nicaraguan Minister of Finance and Public Credit Ivan Acosta told TASS on Monday on the sidelines of the 7th Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are now considering various issues of cooperation in the field of finance. I'm still not sure how the Mir card works. We are looking into these issues. We are open to various banking and financial exchange possibilities," he said.

