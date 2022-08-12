SSJ 100 jet to have some foreign components — Rostec

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The SSJ 100 New passenger jet is planned to be completely localized but it will still have a small share of imported components, First Deputy CEO of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Certainly, SSJ is the airplane, if we speak about the new SSJ, which will be completely localized in our country, with the exception of certain elements that we certainly will not be able to make, but our partners will always help us with this matter," the top manager said.

Rostec plans to produce more than 500 civil aircraft by 2030, including SSJ 100 and MC-21 passenger jets.