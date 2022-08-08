Russian National Wealth Fund up almost $23 bln in July to over $200 bln, ministry says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) increased by almost 1.4 trillion rubles ($23 bln) in July 2022 and amounted to around 12.2 trillion rubles ($201 bln) as of August 1, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"As of August 1, 2022, the National Wealth Fund amounted to 12.155 trillion rubles, or 9.1% of GDP projected for 2022," the statement said.

As of July 1, the National Wealth Fund was estimated at 10.7 trillion rubles.

Its liquid part stood at 6.5% of GDP, or around 8.7 trillion rubles ($141.3 bln) as of August 1.

More than 50 bln euro, 5.4 bln pounds sterling, 782.3 bln Japanese yen, 309.7 bln Chinese yuan, 554.9 tonnes of gold in impersonalized form, and over 256.6 mln rubles were deposited with the Bank of Russia. Moreover, slightly over 528.9 bln rubles were deposited with VEB.RF development bank.

Some $3 bln were invested in debentures of foreign states, 307.6 bln rubles and $2.292 bln were invested in securities of Russian issuers related to implementation of self-sustained infrastructure projects, and another 328.9 bln rubles - in preferred shares of credit organizations.

A total of 138.433 bln rubles were deposited with VTB and Gazprombank for financing self-sustained infrastructure projects, as well as 1.5 trillion rubles and 65.5 bln rubles were invested in ordinary shares of Sberbank and Aeroflot, respectively.