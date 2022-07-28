Embargo of Russian gas not possible — Austria’s Chancellor

VIENNA, July 28. /TASS/. It is impossible to impose an embargo on Russian gas because it threatens by industry collapse and unemployment, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said at a press conference with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"The position of Austria is such that it is impossible to introduce an embargo in respect of gas. Not merely because Austria depends on Russian gas, the German industry also depends on it, and if it collapses, the Austrian one will crash down also; we will face mass unemployment," the politician said.

The situation in Ukraine shows that already approved sanctions act insufficiently quickly, Nehammer said. "This is because the Russian army and the Russian Federation have resilience on account of its size and its capabilities, which still can be shown," the Chancellor said.

Nehammer at the same time expressed confidence that ‘smart sanctions,’ like restrictions in respect of electronic components, will demonstrate their efficiency over time.