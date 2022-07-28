Kremlin hopes repaired Nord Stream turbine will soon reach its work location

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin hopes that the turbine for the Nord Stream pipeline, which was repaired in Canada, will soon reach its work location and be installed and launched, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"In the Administration [of the President of the Russian Federation] we don’t have an opportunity to track all the stages of transportation of this so-called Canadian turbine, but, of course, we hope that it will somehow reach its work location in the near future and will be installed, in addition to the commissioning work getting completed," Peskov said.

"As for the other turbine, we know that there are certain issues that require prompt repairs," the Kremlin spokesman said and advised contacting Gazprom for details.

Since July 27, Nord Stream has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity due to the shutdown of another gas turbine. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Canadian sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to return it.

On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Currently, only one turbine remains in working condition.