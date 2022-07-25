Gazprom to halt another Nord Stream turbine — company

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Gazprom has to halt the operation of one more gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station of the Nord Stream gas pipeline due to the expiration of time before overhaul, the holding said in a statement on Monday.

"Due to the expiration of the time before overhaul (in accordance with the instructions of Rostekhnadzor (Federal Service for Ecological, Technological and Atomic Supervision - TASS) and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom halts the operation of one more Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station," the statement said.

From 07:00 am Moscow time on July 27, the daily capacity of the Portovaya compressor station will drop to 33 million cubic meters per day from 67 mln cubic meters daily at present.