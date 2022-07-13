European Commission not in talks with Russia on Kaliningrad Region — press service

BRUSSELS, July 13. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) is not holding direct talks with Russia on unblocking transit to the Kaliningrad Region, the EC’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"We have nothing to add on the situation around the transit of Russian goods to Kaliningrad. We normally do not comment on reports in mass media but we can say that no direct negotiations are being held in Russia on this topic," a press service spokesperson said.

Lithuania stopped the transit of Russian goods under sanctions to the Kaliningrad Region on June 18.