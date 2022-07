NEW DELHI, July 11. /TASS/. Russian companies launched regular seaborne freight transportation to deliver critical commodities to India and China amid Western sanctions, The Economic Times newspaper said on Monday, citing sources.

According to them, the first batch of cargo from Russia via Iran arrived at an Indian port over the North-South transport corridor (INSTC) under construction, the newspaper said.

Freight turnover between Russia and India surged by 46.5% in 2021.