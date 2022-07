DONETSK, July 6. /TASS/. The port in Mariupol returned to the full-fledged operating format as before the start of the special military operation, Director of the seaport authority Pavel Shvatsky told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, exactly so," the Director said. "The port of Mariupol is operating in full-fledged conditions," he added.

Power supply in the commercial seaport of Mariupol was completely restored, the Ministry of Coal and Energy of the Donetsk People’s Republic said earlier on Wednesday.