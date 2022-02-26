Russia bans Romania from its airspace - air transport authority

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Russia is closing national airspace to Romanian aircraft, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the step was taken by the Russian air transport authorities in response to Romania’s ban for Russian aircraft.

"Due to unfriendly decisions of Romania’s aviation authorities, it was decided to impose restrictions on air carriers of the Republic of Romania and/or registered in it to operate regular flights to destinations in the Russian Federation, including overflights of Russian airspace," the Russian Air Transport Agency said.

Flights from Romania to Russia can be performed only with special permits issued by Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency or Foreign Ministry.

"The decision was taken in conformity with international law as a response to the ban on regular flights from/to Romania for any commercial aircraft operated by Russian air carriers and/or registered in Russia," the statement says.

To date, the UK, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia and Romania have banned Russian from their airspace. Lithuania and Estonia also announced such intentions. In response, Russia closed airspace to British, Czech, Polish and Bulgarian aircraft.